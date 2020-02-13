CHEYENNE – Five players posted double figures in scoring as Laramie County Community College downed visiting Western Wyoming 85-48 on Wednesday in Cheyenne.
Freshman Sam Hester led the Golden Eagles (18-9 overall, 10-8 Region IX North) with 15 points. All of Hester's points came from beyond the arc. She also posted an assist, a block and a steal.
Sophomore Haylie Anderson registered 14 points in the win. Anderson shot 5 of 8 from the floor for the Eagles and dished out two assists. Freshman Abby Garreaud posted 13 points and a team-best seven rebounds. Freshman Karly Mathern finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Freshman Kaysen Hobbs recorded 11 points.
LCCC shot 43% from beyond the arc (13 of 30) and won the rebounding battle 43-37.
The Eagles travel to Gillette College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
