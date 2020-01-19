CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team dropped a 67-59 road contest to Sheridan College on Saturday.
Stats that were provided to LCCC were incorrect.
The Golden Eagles (14-6 overall, 8-5 Region IX North) wraps up a three-game road trip at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Western Wyoming.
