CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College snapped a two-game losing streak with a 79-66 victory against Sheridan on Saturday.
Haylie Anderson led the Golden Eagles (17-9 overall, 9-8 Region IX North) with 22 points, including 11 from the free-throw line. Anderson also was 3 of 8 from beyond the arc for the Eagles.
Karly Mathern posted 13 points for LCCC, while Sam Hester added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ja’Kia Wells came down with a team-best 13 rebounds and added eight points.
LCCC hosts Western Wyoming Community College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
