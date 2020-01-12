CHEYENNE – Haylie Anderson scored a team-best 17 points to help Laramie County Community College defeat No. 18-ranked Casper College, 74-64, on Saturday.
Anderson was 5 of 10 from the field, 1 of 4 from beyond the arc and sank all six of her free-throw attempts.
The Golden Eagles (13-5 overall, 1-2 Region IX North) have now won five straight games.
Kaysen Hobbs added 12 points for Eagles, while Abby Garreaud came down with a game-best 13 rebounds.
LCCC led 35-28 at halftime.
The Eagles begin a three-game road trip at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Wyoming College.
