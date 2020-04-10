CHEYENNE – Three Cheyenne high school graduates were recently recognized as academic and athletic all-conference honors by the NCAA Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Chadron State College junior Allee Williamson – a Cheyenne Central graduate – was a second-team All-RMAC pick in high jump, and also was named to the league’s all-academic honor role by virtue of her 3.71 grade-point average in interdisciplinary studies.
East grad Abbie Fredrick was a second-team All-RMAC pick in the mile run. She is a senior at Black Hills State University.
Colorado Mesa University sophomore Logan Anderson – a Central alumna – was named to the RMAC all-academic list. She has a 3.56 GPA in exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.