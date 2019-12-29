CHEYENNE – Nate Ulness took Gillette College from its birth to a berth in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in just three seasons.
He is now taking over a Laramie County Community College program that has made the NJCAA tournaments in 11 of its 17 seasons.
Ulness was announced as Jim Gardner’s successor Friday night. Gardner – who is the only women’s soccer coach the Golden Eagles have had – retired after this past season.
Ulness welcomes the pressure. It’s one of the things that attracted him to the LCCC job.
“I wanted to be at a college where women’s soccer is a big deal,” Ulness said Saturday. “LCCC has a tradition of success. I hope to keep the program going in the same direction and, hopefully, take it to new levels while putting my own little touch on it.”
The 30-year-old guided Gillette to a 30-17-3 record during his three seasons on the sideline. The Pronghorns went 17-3-1 this past fall. They beat LCCC in a shootout to win the Region IX title, and later went 1-1 at the NJCAA tournament.
“One of the things I wanted to share with each of the candidates and see how they were going to react to it was our expectation that we’re going to return to the national tournament,” LCCC interim athletics director Cindy Henning said. “We expect our players to be good students, but we also expect them to compete at the highest level.
“(Ulness) has a plan for continuing what we’ve done, building on it and getting higher finishes at the national tournament.”
LCCC did video interviews with 12 candidates in early November, and brought four finalists to campus earlier this month. The on-campus interviews were all-day affairs that included more formal conversations with the screening committee, as well as informal meetings with a wide-range of people from around campus. The candidates also were given a chance to run the Eagles through a brief workout.
One thing about Ulness stood out during his interviews, and helped elevate him over other candidates, Henning said.
“He really focused on the players, asking them questions about why they chose LCCC and what they were looking for from the program and their next coach,” she said. “That really impressed a lot of people, because we had some candidates we interviewed that hardly interacted with the players.”
What LCCC saw during the interview process is who Ulness is, he said.
“I definitely try to be a player-centric coach and put the players first,” Ulness said. “We tried to recruit a lot of LCCC’s
players at Gillette. I wanted to know why they chose LCCC, but I also wanted to know what their aspirations are both for themselves and the program,” Ulness said.
It’s important for coaches to get to know their players away from the field, Ulness added.
“They don’t want to come down to my office and talk soccer all the time,” he said. “They want to see a normal human being who isn’t afraid to crack jokes, celebrate them during their best times and help them through their worst times.
“They had some good questions, they put me on the spot, and I really liked that.”
Gardner and Ulness squared off six times, with LCCC winning four of those meetings. The veteran coach played a role in choosing his successor, and is happy with who the Eagles chose.
“He is a young, up-and-coming coach,” Gardner said. “He has gotten established in a short time, has proven what he can do, and has some good ideas for what he can do here.
“It really seems like he gets along with his players really well and builds good relationships. All of those are things LCCC needed to continue on an upward path.”
Gardner described Gillette’s style of play as counter-attacking and quick to punish opposing teams for mistakes. Ulness said defensive soccer will remain the foundation
of his scheme, but added that he expects to attract players capable of going on the offensive.
“We’ll always be counter-attacking in some respect because a lot of goals can be scored in transition,” Ulness said. “We’ll be defensive-minded, but we also look to build out, get big, get forward and behind the back line as soon as we win the ball.
“I want to find some players who can command and control the ball and create really dangerous offensive attacks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.