LARAMIE – It’s a Monday afternoon, mere days before what is bound to be the biggest weekend of his life, and Logan Wilson is scanning grocery aisles like the rest of us.
Wilson – the Casper product who rewrote the University of Wyoming football’s record books over his storied four-year career as a linebacker – will be selected sooner rather than later in the 2020 NFL draft, which starts tonight and runs through Saturday.
He hasn’t the slightest clue where he’ll be taken at this point, though his agent has suggested it likely will be Friday, when the second and third rounds take place.
Wilson plans to watch the draft from his father’s home in Casper with his family, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s family, though this was not the initial plan. Before the world was turned upside down due to COVID-19, Wilson intended to go to Las Vegas for the draft. That obviously isn’t possible anymore.
To his knowledge, the plan now is for finger foods Thursday and a prime rib roast Friday, when he expects to be selected and learns what jersey he’ll be wearing whenever football does start up again. Details are, of course, subject to change.
“I’m not in charge of food,” Wilson says with a laugh.
Just days out from realizing the wildest dreams of every football-playing boy in America and Wilson, in typical Wilson fashion, remains level-headed. He’s walking around his local Walmart (wearing a mask, he’s quick to point out) looking for a random collection of items: mouthwash, clothes hangers and potatoes. The hangers, he says, are so he can pick up the clothes off the floor of his father’s home in an attempt to tidy up. It sounds a lot more “average 20-something living with his parents” than “soon-to-be millionaire playing in the world’s toughest professional sports league,” but Wilson isn’t your average superstar. He might be on his way to a long NFL career, but he’s never going to be glitz and glamor, even if he ends up near Hollywood.
“The Governor,” as he’s affectionately known in these parts, is taking his talents to the highest level. It’s a dream that, even a few years ago, seemed farfetched for the one-time two-star recruit whose only other scholarship offer was to play at Weber State of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Wyoming’s favorite son is about to be a very rich man. But Wilson is not going to alter who he is or what he’s about because of where he’s headed. That hard-working kid from Casper isn’t going anywhere. Wilson is the embodiment of what every parent wants their child to be when he or she grows up: No matter how famous, never forget where you came from or the people you met along the way.
You can take the boy out of Wyoming, but you can’t take Wyoming out of the cowboy.
“I’m not going to change, that’s just not who I am, that’s not who I ever will be,” Wilson said. “I don’t want people to think I’m better off than they are because of their place in society.”
“He’s earned everything”
Entering his 30th season as Natrona County’s football coach, Steve Harshman has seen one other player realize his NFL dream. That player, Taven Bryan, was a very different case than Wilson is.
Bryan, drafted 29th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, was a superstar recruit sought by the nation’s top college programs. He had offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska and Washington, among others, but ultimately chose Florida of the SEC. There were at least three college representatives at each of Natrona’s games in 2013, Harshman said. Bryan was a year older than Wilson and Harshman’s son, Josh, who became a standout tight end at UW.
Wilson played three years of varsity with the Mustangs, though his first season saw him going back and forth between junior varsity. He eventually blossomed, though he didn’t catch everyone’s eye like Bryan did.
Wilson became a star wide receiver, defensive back and punter over his final two seasons. He was an all-state selection at the first two positions as both a junior and senior and as a punter all three of his seasons on varsity, where he averaged nearly 44 yards per punt as a senior. He also was the team’s place-kicker. Natrona won a pair of state championships in 2012 and ‘14 and went 32-4 over Wilson’s three seasons on varsity. The team was undefeated during its two title runs.
“He was all-state at four positions … I don’t think that’s ever been done or will be done again,” Steve Harshman, also Wyoming’s Speaker of the House, said. “He’s fast and explosive … and he just never came off the field.”
Harshman has seen Wilson blossom over the course of more than a decade, and their history goes back farther than coach and player.
It’s not a dark, dirty secret by any stretch, but “The Governor” wasn’t actually born in Wyoming. His family moved from Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Cody when he was 3 years old, he said. The Wilsons later moved from Cody to Casper, where Harshman’s wife is a teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary. Wilson and Josh Harshman became classmates and friends in third grade.
Harshman has taken “the boys” to weight train since they were in fifth grade. He remembers Wilson as a standout soccer player in his earliest days. Harshman remembers coaching a tremendous athlete, of course, but he also remembers a young man that led by example, even as a young teenager. That attitude was contagious.
“He’s always been that guy that leads by example. Logan’s not a big verbal, rah rah guy,” Steve Harshman said. “He’s a very modest guy and a really steady guy. Day in, Monday through Friday, he showed up … They know what to expect from you. They can count on you.”
As good as he was, Wilson was still somewhat of an afterthought as a recruit and chose UW over Weber State. He redshirted as a true freshman defensive back in 2015 and played as a scout team linebacker. It was then Wilson realized his future might be closer to the line of scrimmage than he previously thought.
“Coach (Craig) Bohl called me in his office and asked me to switch positions. I was a bit skeptical,” Wilson admitted.
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound (Harshman says Wilson was probably closer to 195 pounds) linebacker isn’t really possible at the Division I level. So Wilson changed his body and, in his five years as a Cowboy, has consistently done whatever it takes to reach maximum performance.
Eric Donoval, UW football’s director of sports performance, arrived in Laramie from LSU in the winter of 2018, which was between Wilson’s sophomore and junior seasons. Wilson was always big and strong, Donoval said, but in order to reach peak performance, Wilson’s body composition had to change.
As Wilson always does, he listened.
The linebacker lost 15 pounds of fat and gained 13 pounds of muscle over the span of about a year, Donoval said, and prioritized speed and diet. It’s not like Wilson ate poorly before, but it represented another chance to get better. And that’s sort of the theme with Wilson: If there is anything that can be done to improve, he will do it. He was a solid 6-2, 241 pounds at the NFL combine.
“Scouts would ask me all the time, ‘Can you find one negative with him?’” Donoval said. “I would tell them, ‘When you find out, let me know.’ … He has earned everything he’s about to get.”
Wilson was sensational as a four-year starter in Laramie, finishing his career with 421 total tackles, including 105 as a senior last fall. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award last season, given annually to the best linebacker in college football, and was named first team All-Mountain West and was recognized as an All-American by various publications.
With an unusually keen nose for the ball, if there was a play to be made, Wilson almost always made it.
“I’m convinced he’s going to have a long, long career in the NFL,” Bohl said. “He’s a really super person.”
Donoval has only been working with Wilson for two years since joining Bohl’s staff, but Donoval talks about Wilson as a proud father would about his son. The joy he gets in describing Wilson’s work ethic and toughness is palpable.
“To see five years of dedication and hard work vindicated like that, I’m going to be really, really happy for Logan,” Donoval said. “Logan is the ultimate example of what to strive for, not just as a person, but as a football player.”
“He hasn’t lost his roots”
He doesn’t remember exactly when or why the nickname came, but Wilson was dubbed “The Governor” by former UW teammate and Cheyenne East graduate Ben Wisdorf. Given Wilson’s roots, his leadership and pride in the Cowboy State, it’s a moniker that’s endured through the years.
Wilson donned a headband under his helmet last season with the Wyoming state flag on it. He wore it at UW’s Pro Day, too. He isn’t sure if he’ll be allowed to wear it on Sundays, but if he can, he says he’s going to continue doing so. It’s as emblematic of his love for Wyoming as anything. Other than his time as a child in South Dakota, Wilson was molded by a state that has reciprocated its adoration. That is all about to change, however, when his name is called on national TV sometime in the next three days.
Wilson could end up in any of 22 different states to spend the next chapter of his life. After UW’s Pro Day on March 10, he flew to Philadelphia to meet with the Eagles. Other than that, however, his meetings have been limited to video and phone calls due to COVID-19. Teams he’s chatted with include the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams and the team he grew up rooting for, the Denver Broncos.
ESPN will have a camera set up at his home to catch his reaction whenever he ends up being selected.
The whole experience has been surreal given Wilson’s humble upbringing, but it’s not entirely surprising on his end. NFL draft picks don’t just grow on trees; the opportunities are earned, not given. And Wilson has certainly earned his share. He’s put in the work to get this chance.
“I never expected to be in this position,” Wilson said. “But this didn’t happen by chance.”
In most draft years, Wilson would have spent the past few months traveling to different team facilities, staring straight into the eyes of NFL personnel trying to gauge if he’s worth a hefty investment.
Instead, Wilson is home in Casper, running errands for his family and trying to make the most of sheltering-in-place like the rest of America. He’s working out two hours per day, usually in the morning, and running at Kelly Walsh High, which is near his father’s home. He’s sharing his workouts, produced by Donoval, with former UW safety Marcus Epps, who was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s draft. As iron sharpens, Epps, UW’s most recent draft pick, is helping mold the next one.
There are no positives to a pandemic. But considering how glass-half-full Wilson is, there’s always a way to find a bright side of things. And in this instance, that bright side has been spending time with his family for potentially the last time in a while.
“Once everything kind of closed down, I thought, ‘I might as well go see my family,’” Wilson said. “It’s been very, very nice.”
One of Donoval’s favorite stories about Wilson sums up what has endeared the linebacker to everyone he’s crossed paths with.
Wilson was always in charge of playing the music in the weight room, Donoval said. He was working out at UW’s facilities in recent months in preparation for the draft and approached Donoval with a question: Would he be able to keep his Spotify student discount once he graduated from UW and entered the NFL? All Donoval could do was laugh.
“It’s $8 a month, man,” Donoval recalled telling Wilson. “I think you’ll be able to afford it.”
But that’s just kind of who Wilson is. He’s going to remain the same hard-working guy, no matter what happens. He’s still good friends with his core group of high school buddies, Steve Harshman said. The same boy who used to spend the night at his house and proceed to help eat the family out of pancakes and eggs the following morning is still there. He’s just a lot bigger.
“I think that’s a big deal to Logan. He’s loyal. He’s loyal to his friends and family,” Harshman said. “And people follow that.”
A hefty contract is coming Wilson’s way, but he hasn’t thought about what he’s going to spend his money on. He just bought his first car from the Toyota dealership in Laramie, so he’s got that covered. He isn’t the type to spend his money all “willy nilly” either, he said.
In perfectly Wilson fashion, he’s actually started pondering what he’s going to do with his money after his NFL career comes to a close. You can guess what he plans to do with it.
“It’s going to be life-changing. I’m going to be able to have an opportunity to play football for a living,” Wilson said. “And hopefully when I’m done, I can give back.”
Steve Harshman remembers dropping Wilson and his son off at UW half a decade ago. They were just boys then, he said. Now, they are grown men following a dream every boy who has ever played catch in the front yard has had.
But regardless of circumstance, Wilson will always be that same third-grader who became friends with Steve Harshman’s oldest son. No amount of money or fame is going to change him. And there’s something reassuring about that.
“Now you look five short years, (they’ve gone from) boys to men. And the experiences they’ve had and the people they’ve met, the trials and tribulations,” Steve Harshman said. “(But) he’s still an Oregon Trail kid. He hasn’t lost his roots.”
