CHEYENNE – Jaden Shelit’s preparation for high school basketball actually started while she was in elementary school.
Her family lives 20 miles north of Pine Bluffs, and her older sister, Sierra Shelit, was her ride to school. That meant Jaden often had to accompany Sierra to the Lady Hornets’ early morning practices or wait for afternoon sessions to end.
Pine Bluffs coach Lindsey Forbes could tell the sixth-grader would much rather be on the court than in the stands, so she regularly let her go through drills with her team. Jaden would find her way back to the bleachers when the Hornets did five-on-five work. She still watched intently as Forbes and assistant coach Dale Gilbert taught the team their schemes.
“She has been around the system for years, she has been through drills, and I’m sure that’s helped with her confidence and comfort level on the floor,” Forbes said.
Pine Bluffs was loaded with upperclassmen last winter. Despite that, Shelit was still a regular in Forbes’ rotation as a freshman. She averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds off the bench to help the Hornets go 20-4 and finish third at the Class 2A state tournament.
“It was an interesting experience, but it was pretty scary at first,” Shelit said. “There were so many girls with a lot of varsity experience on last year’s slate, and I was also playing with a lot of tall girls.
“It was a totally different experience. It was a lot different than junior high, but that experience really prepared me for this year and years to come.”
Shelit started this season with back-to-back 11-point games during Pine Bluffs’ first two victories.
The guard matched her previous career-high in those games. Shelit followed them with the kind of performances that make senior Sophie Howard describe her as possibly the Hornets’ best player.
Shelit scored 15 points to help Pine Bluffs rally for a 38-35 victory over Wyoming Indian. She scored seven of those points during a third quarter that saw the Hornets go from trailing 26-19 to tying the game 28-28 heading into the final frame.
Shelit followed that with 23 points during a 66-28 win against Saratoga. She is averaging 15 points per game for Pine Bluffs (4-0).
“She might be the best player on our team, but she still has so much potential,” Howard said. “She is such an encouraging player, and she is so motivated to work hard.
“I can’t remember a time I ever saw her half-heartedly do anything. She can still grow, but she has grown so much in the past year.”
Shelit has a natural feel for the game, Forbes said. She can get to the rim, and is never afraid to attack bigger or better players. She also has shown tremendous growth on the defensive end of the floor, the coach added.
As good as Shelit has been, she still has her youthful moments.
She was whistled for two travels late in the Wyoming Indian game as Pine Bluffs clung to a three-point lead. Shelit also had the ball stolen from her on a late in-bounds play, and compounded the mistake by fouling the player who stole the ball from her.
Forbes never thought about taking Shelit off the court after the miscues.
“I know I’m going to have to live with some mistakes here and there because she is still growing,” Forbes said. “On the in-bounds play, all she had to do was get the ball back to Maddie (Fornstrom) when the double-team came. Those are mistakes she is going to learn from.”
Shelit appreciates Forbes’ vote of confidence.
“She has faith in all of us, even in times we’re not doing too well,” Shelit said. “She keeps us out there and still gives us the chance to prove ourselves.”
Also on the court
The Cheyenne East (4-0) girls started play in the Power 2 Play Invitational Wednesday night. The Thunderbirds boys (3-1) play in the event starting today.
The Cheyenne Central girls (2-1) and boys (3-0) play in the Greeley (Colorado) Central Invitational starting today.
The Cheyenne South girls (1-2) and boys (2-1) play in the Flaming Gorge Invitational in Rock Springs and Green River starting today.
The Burns girls (2-2) play in the Lander Classic starting Friday. The Broncs boys (2-2) play in the Douglas Classic starting Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.