CHEYENNE – Ben Banville and Boe Clayson took home individual titles for Burns-Pine Bluffs at the Shane Shatto Memorial
Invitational on Saturday in Douglas.
Banville won the 195-pound title, while Clayson won the 170-pound championship. The wrestlers scored 32 points each for Burns-Pine Bluffs, which took seventh as a team with 118 points.
Lincoln Siebert took second at heavyweight, while Zach Cudney placed sixth.
Cheyenne Central’s Nathan Lundberg placed third with 24 points, Adam Roberts took fourth at 120 and Johnathan Vroman placed fifth at 145.
The Indians took 10th with 74 points.
Cheyenne South’s Gabe Trujillo took sixth at 120 pounds.
The Bison placed 24th as a team with 17 points.
PREP WRESTLING
Shane Shatto Memorial invitational
at Douglas
Team Scores
1. Casper Kelly Walsh 200.5, 2. Thunder Basin 189, 3t. Douglas 178, Casper Natrona County 178, 5. Gering 171.5, 6. Sheridan 127.5, 7. Burns-Pine Bluffs 118, 8. Riverton 96.5, 9. Alliance 79.5, 10. Cheyenne Central 74, 11. Wright 69, 12. Southeast 66, 13. Wheatland 64.5, 14. Thermopolis 61, 15. Campbell County 54, 17. Cheyenne East JV 49, 18. Chadron 47, 19. Castle View 44, 20. Glenrock 42, 21. Laramie 31.5, 22t. Hulett 24, Newcastle-Upton 24, 24. Cheyenne South 17. 25. Buffalo 4. 26t. Hanna-Elk-Mountain 0, Minatare 0, Tongue River 0.
Burns-Pine Bluffs results: 138: Branigan 3-2; 145: Stockton 2-2, 152: Cudney, sixth, 4-3; Anderson 0-2; 160: Miller 1-2; 170: Clayson, first, 4-0; 195: Keslar 1-2; Banville, first, 4-0; 220: Waldroupe 1-2; 285: Siebert, second, 2-1.
Central results: 113: Lopez, sixth, 1-3; 120: Roberts, fourth, 3-2; 126: Hilliker 0-2; 138: Bates 0-2; 145: Vroman, fifth, 3-2;160: Rentz 0-2; 170: Lundberg, third, 5-1; 182: Dilly 1-2; 195: Brubeck 1-2; 285: Bjorkquist 1-2.
South results: 106: Dean 0-2; 113: Shrove 0-2; 120: G. Trujillo, sixth, 2-3; L. Trujillo 0-2; 126: Robinett 1-2; Gregory 1-2; 132: Wood 0-2; 160: Mefford-Owens 0-2; Blanchard 2-2; 182: Orozco 0-2; 285: Garcia 0-2; Serena 0-2.
East places 2nd at Arvada West Memorial
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East placed second with 149 points at the Arvada West Memorial on Saturday in Arvada, Colorado.
Amos Solano (126), Jackson Hesford (160) and Bradley Whitwright (182) each placed second for the Thunderbirds.
Jason Hoskins took third at 145, while Blaise Rannau took fifth at 170.
PREP WRESTLING
Arvada West Memorial
at Arvada, Colorado
TEAM SCORES
1. Pueblo East 243, 2. Cheyenne East 149, 3. Jefferson 148, 4. Grand Junction 144, 5. Cheyenne Mountain 138, 6. Berthoud 125, 7. Grandview 124.5, 8. Mesa Ridge 99.5, 9. Coronado 99, 10. Brighton 96.5, 11. Thompson Valley 96, 12. Douglas County 93.5, 13. Prairie View 83, 14. Roosevelt 81.5, 15. Chaparral 81, 16. Pomona 73, 17. Columbine 53, 18. Fountain-For Carson 52.5, 19. Thomas Jefferson 46, 20. Denver East 32.5, 21. Arvada West 29, 22. Valor Christian 28, 23. Hinkley 14, 24. Faith Christian 4, 25. Bear Creek 2.
Cheyenne East results: 106 Ronnau 1-2; 113: Stice, fifth, 4-2; 120: Trujillo 3-2; 126: Solano, second, 4-1; 132: Gallegos 0-2; 138: Vasquez 0-2; 145: Hoskins, third, 4-1; 152: Pugh 0-2; 160: Hesford, second, 3-1; 170: Ronnau, fifth, 3-2; 182: Whitright, second, 3-1; 195: Mizel 2-2; Bartlett, sixth, 2-3; 220: Aragon 1-2.
