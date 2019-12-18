CHEYENNE – The Thunderbirds won five of seven contested matches to take the 61-15 victory over visiting Laramie on Tuesday evening.
Amos Solano (126 pounds), Noah Gallegos (132) and Josiah Aragon (220) won their bouts by pin. Bryson Vasquez (138) picked up a win by major decision. Jackson Hesford picked up a 7-4 decision.
EAST 61, LARAMIE 15
126 pounds: Solano, East, pinned Hobbs, 0:30; 132: Gallegos, East, pinned Hawkins, 0:47; 138: Vasquez, East, major dec. Hawkins, 12-1; 145: Hoskins, East, forfeit; 152: Ruckman, Laramie, def. Cade Pugh, 3-2; 160: Hesford, East, def. I. Sell, 7-4; 170: B. Ronnau, East, forfeit; 182: Whitright, East, forfeit; 195: L. Mizel, East, forfeit; 220: Aragon, East, pinned Cortez, 2:14; 285: Tilghman, Laramie, pinned Aumiller, 0:23; 106: Abramson, Laramie, forfeit; 113: A. Ronnau, East, forfeit; 120: L. Trujillo, East, forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.