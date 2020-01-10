CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East won 12 bouts overall and nine by pin to take a 63-11 victory at Northglenn, Colorado, on Thursday.
Bradley Whitright (182 pounds), Keagan Bartlett (195), Josiah Aragon (220), Landon Trujillo (120), Amos Solano (126), Noah Gallegos (132), Bryson Vasquez (138), Cade Pugh (152) and Blaise Ronnau (170) all won by pin. David Stice (113), Jason Hoskins (145) and Jackson Hesford (160) all won by decision.
The Thunderbirds will compete at the Arvada (Colorado) West Invitational starting today.
EAST 63, NORTHGLENN 11
182 pounds: Whitright, East, pinned Schrad, 4:31; 195: K. Bartlett, East, pinned Alvidrez, 2:35; 220: Aragon, East, pinned Pineda, 5:10; 285: Kast, Northglenn, pinned Aumiller, 5:06; 106: Gonzalez, Northglenn, tech. fall A. Ronnau,15-0 (3:06); 113: Stice, East, def. Olivares, 9-2. 120: Trujillo, East, pinned Loya Damian, 3:47; 126: Solano, East, pinned Gomez, 1:39; 132: Gallegos, East, pinned Akot, 5:32; 138: Vasquez, East, pinned Heimdale, 3:37; 145: Hoskins, East, def. Quintanilla, 11-6; 152: Cade Pugh, East, pinned Chambers, 3:19; 160: Hesford, East, def. Maldonado, 16-9; 170: B. Ronnau, East, pinned Higgs, 2:21.
