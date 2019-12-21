CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East placed third in Pool C at the Flatwater Fracas on Friday Grand Island, Nebraska.
The Thunderbirds won two of their four duals on the day.
Blaise Ronnau went 2-1 at 170 pounds for East, including a pair of falls. At 160, Jackson Hesford also went 2-1, including a pair of first-period pins.
Amos Solano, at 126 pounds, went 3-0 on the day, while 182-pounder Bradley Whitright posted a 4-0 mark.
EAST 45, LINCOLN SE 22
EAST 48, GRETNA 30
PAPILLION-LV 37, EAST 24
COLUMBUS 57, EAST 23
113 pounds: Stice 2-2; 120: Trujillo 1-3; 126: Solano 3-0; 132: Gallegos 2-2; 138: Vasquez 3-1; 145: Hoskins 2-2; 152: Pugh 3-1; 160: Hesford 2-1; 170: Ronnau 2-1; 182: Whitwright 4-0; 195: Mizel 0-4; 220: Aragon 1-3.
South tied 54th at Christmas Tournament
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South sits 54th at the Northern Colorado Christmas tournament Friday in Greeley, Colorado.
The Bison finished with 27 team points. Pomona (Colorado) won the team title with 139.5 points.
Bison 126-pounder Lucas Robinett scored seven points for South after going 2-2. Both of his wins came via fall. Meanwhile, 182-pounder Jahazail Orozco scored six team points and went 2-2, including a pair of pins.
Cheyenne Central is tied for 62nd as a team with 14 points.
At 113 pounds, Isaac Lopez rebounded from a second-round loss with three straight wins to go 3-1 on the day. Johnathan Vroman, at 145, went 2-1, while 170-pounder Nathan Lundberg also went 2-1.
Cheyenne South results
113 pounds: Shrove 1-2; 120: Truillo 0-2; 126: Robinett 2-2; 132: Gregory 0-2; 138: Wood 0-2; 145: Hughes 0-2; 152: Pino 0-2; 160: Mefford 0-2; 170: Blanchard 1-2; 182: Orozco 2-2; 195: Hartshom 1-2; 220: Garcia 0-2; 285: Serena 1-2.
Cheyenne Central results
113 pounds: Lopez 3-1; 132: Hilliker 0-2; 138: Bates 0-2; 145: Vroman 2-1; 170: Lundberg 1-2; 220: Bjorkquist 0-2.
Burns-Pine Bluffs 45
Cheyenne East JV 33
CHEYENNE – Burns-Pine Bluffs benefited from five falls to earn a 45-33 victory over Cheyenne East's junior varsity squad Friday.
Dylan Cathcart (120), Conor Manlove (145), Zach Cudney (152), Boe Clayson (195) and Ben Banville (220) all won by fall. Mitch Miller, at 160, earned a 5-3 sudden victory over Isaiah Lawrence.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS 45, CHEYENNE EAST JV 33
106 pounds: Smith, Burns-Pine Bluffs, forfeit; 113: Mihalek, East, forfeit; 120: Cathcart, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Wickey, 1:09; 126: Aragon, East, forfeit; 132: Mead, East, forfeit; 138: Branigan, Burns-Pine Bluffs, forfeit; 145: Manlove, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Culver, 1:20; 152: Cudney, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Kaske, 1:59; 160: Miller, Burns-Pine Bluffs, def. Lawrence, 5-3 SV; 170: Happold, East, def. Morales, injury time; 182: Bartlett, East, def. Thurin, 11-7 dec.; 195: Clayson, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Bower, 1:16; 220: Banville, Burns-Pine Bluffs, pinned Gipfert, 1:07; 285: Aumiller, East, pinned Haws, 3:27.
