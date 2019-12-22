CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South placed 54th at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.
The Bison ended the tournament 27 points.
South 126-pounder Lucas Robinett scored seven points and went 2-2 on the weekend, while 182-pounder Jahazail Orozco scored six points for the Bison and went 2-2.
Cheyenne Central placed 59th as a team with 17 points.
Indians' 113-pounder Isaac Lopez had a strong second day of the tournament and went 4-2 overall en route to scoring six points for his team. Johnathan Vroman scored eight points for the Indians at 145 pounds.
Cheyenne Central results
113 pounds: I. Lopez 4-2; 132: Hilliker 0-2; 138: Bates 0-2; 145: Vroman 2-2; 170: Lundberg 2-2; 220: Bjorkquist 1-2.
Cheyenne South results
113 pounds: Shrove 1-2; 120: Trujillo 0-2; 126: Robinett 2-2; 132: Gregory 0-2; 138: Wood 0-2; 145: Hughes 0-2; 152: Pino 0-2; 160: Mefford-Owens 0-2; 170: Blanchard 1-2; 182: Orozco 2-2; 195: Hartshorn 1-2; 220: Garcia 0-2; 285: Serena 1-2.
East places 14th at Flatwater Fracas
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East finished 14th at the Flatwater Fracas on Saturday in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The Thunderbirds lost three of their four duals on the day.
East 126-pounder Amos Solano posted a 4-0 record on the day and went 8-0 on the weekend. All four of his wins Saturday came by fall, including three in the first minute. Bradley Whitright also went 8-0 on the weekend at 182 pounds. Blaise Ronnau went 4-0 on Saturday at 170 pounds. Ronnau's final win of the day was a first-minute fall.
BENNINGTON 36, EAST 31
LINCOLN SW 40, EAST 34
EAST 35, BEATRICE 27
NORFOLK 51, EAST 28
113 pounds: Stice 2-2; 120: Trujillo 1-3; 126: Solano 4-0; 132: Gallegos 2-2; 138: Vasquez 1-3; 145: Hoskins 1-3; 152: Pugh 1-3; 160: Hesford 4-0; 170: B. Ronnau 4-0; 182: Whitright 4-0; 195: L. Mizel 3-1; 220: Aragon 0-4.
Burns takes sixth in Bridgeport
CHEYENNE – Burns-Pine Bluffs senior Ben Banville went 4-0 with four pins to win the 195-pound title at the Bridgeport Invitational on Saturday in Bridgeport, Nebraska.
The Broncs took sixth as a team in the 17-team field.
Senior Zach Cudney was 3-1 with two pins to take second at 152 pounds. Classmate Boe Clayson was 3-1 with three pins to take second at 182.
Kyle Thurin (182 pounds) and Zander Hottell both went 4-1 to take fifth in their respective weight classes. Mitchell Miller was 3-1 to take fifth at 160.
PREP WRESTLING
BRIDGEPORT INVITATIONAL
at Bridgeport, Neb.
Team Scores
1. Gering 231; 2. Ogallala 180.5; 3. Bridgeport 174.5; 4. Sterling 155.5; 5. Sidney 151; 6. Burns-Pine Bluffs 120.5; 7. Holdredge 117; 8. Hemingford 105.5; 9. Cheyenne East JV 72; 10. Chase County 55; 11. Mitchell 50; 12. Kimball 33; 13. Minatare 31; 14. Scottsbluff JV 25.5; 15. Alliance JV 23; 16t. Hay Springs, Sioux County 4.
Burns-Pine Bluffs results
106 pounds: McGinnis-Sparks 0-2; Smith, sixth, 3-2; 113: Cathcart 2-2; Smith 2-2; 138: Lo. Branigan, fourth, 1-2; 145: L. Anderson 1-2; Nusbaum 0-2; White 0-2; C. Manlove 0-2; 152: Cudney, second, 3-1; Mondragon 0-2; E. Anderson 2-2; 160: Miller, fifth, 3-1; Jackson 0-2; 182: Clayson, second, 3-1; Thurin, fifth, 4-1; Blosmo 1-2; C. Winslow 0-2; 195: Hottell, fifth, 4-1; B. Winslow 0-2; Banville, first, 4-0; 220: Co. Haws 0-2; Borg 0-2; Barrett 0-2; Vance 0-2; 285: Waldroupe 1-2; Ca. Haws 0-2.
