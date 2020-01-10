CHEYENNE – Calysta Martinez aspires to be the kind of leader her teammates and coaches can count on.
The Cheyenne South junior is still learning that role.
Thursday night offered a learning curve.
Martinez kept South in the game in the first quarter, “broke down” in the second and third quarters and sparked a massive rally in the fourth that fell short during a 54-47 loss to Rock Springs at the Taco John’s Invitational at Bison Gymnasium.
“It’s a mentality,” Martinez said. “I’ve got to (have) a strong mentality, but I’ve got to be strong for my team. Without that, I can’t really help them out as much as I want to.”
Martinez did all she could to keep the Lady Bison in the game. She pumped up her teammates with tenacity on both ends of the floor early. She swiped back-to-back steals and finished off both plays to tie the game 6-6 in the opening minutes.
She then sent a jolt of electricity throughout Bison Gymnasium. With the Bison (2-5) staring at a 14-8 deficit, Martinez stuffed a shot attempt from a Rock Springs player, came up with the ball, drove to the rim, made the basket and was fouled. She finished off the three-point play to pull South within three points with 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
She couldn’t carry over that same energy to the second quarter. Neither could her teammates.
After knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, Rock Springs’ Brenli Jenkins added six more points, including a 3 with 3:08 left in the first half, to give her squad a 26-17 advantage.
What was a three-point tilt after the first quarter suddenly turned into a 31-19 deficit for the Bison at the intermission.
South’s offense continued to struggle in the third quarter, scoring just five points. Meanwhile, Jenkins and Aislyn Pecolar combined for 14 points to widen the Lady Tigers’ lead to 47-24 entering the fourth quarter.
That’s when the game took a massive turn.
Down 23 points, South opened the final frame on a 19-0 run to climb back within 47-43. Martinez sparked the rally – she had a team-high 10 points in the quarter.
“I wanted to win, for not only me, but the team,” Martinez said.
Junior Riley VanTassell contributed nine points during the extended run for South, which held Rock Springs without a point in the stanza until there were 2 minutes, 16 remaining.
So, just what was the difference?
“I don’t even know how to pinpoint it,” Bison coach Chad DeBruyn said. “We were talking about that and we were even asking the girls what was the difference? What changed? I think part of it is we made a few shots and when you make shots you start feeling good and everything becomes easier.
“Whereas we were missing some shots in the first half that we would normally make. Sometimes it’s just a matter of watching the ball go through the hole and that energizes you to go do everything else that you need to do to be successful.”
Jenkins led all players with 27 points. VanTassell finished with 11, while Martinez posted a team-best 21.
South takes on Evanston at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
If Thursday night proved anything, it’s that Martinez is capable of being more consistent. Her coach sees it. Now he wants his star to embrace it.
“We just need her mentally to be really tough,” DeBruyn said. “If we can just clean her game up a little bit to where she takes care of the basketball and doesn’t take unnecessary risks, obviously she’s pretty dang important to the Bison.”
ROCK SPRINGS 54, SOUTH 47
Rock Springs…….. 14 17 16 7 – 54
Cheyenne South...... 11 8 5 23 – 47
Rock Springs: Jenkins 27, Reese 4, James 2, Mignerey 11, Pecolar 8, Hamblin 0, Johnson 2, Pierantoni 0.
Cheyenne South: Martinez 21, Liggett 5, Brown 3, Tovar 6, Moore 1, Van Tassell 11, Harlan 0, Dimas 0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cheyenne South 54, Rock Springs 41
CHEYENNE – Cameron Bird went off Thursday night.
The Cheyenne South junior erupted for a game-high 26 points during a 54-41 victory over visiting Rock Springs at the Taco John’s Invitational at Bison Gymnasium.
“This is a different Cameron this year,” second-year South coach Jeff Bailey said. “Cameron was really the spark (to our) offense. And sometimes you just need to knock down a few shots, and he did that in a lot of different ways.
“We were allowed to get enough separation to where I think we felt comfortable again and getting some stops and playing the kind of tempo we wanted to play down the stretch.”
South (5-2) dominated the first half and took a 21-13 lead into the intermission. The Bison built that lead mainly with stingy defense and opportunistic offense.
That same rhythm was snapped in the second half.
Rock Springs’ Isaac Schoenfeld’s putback with under 4 minutes to play in the third quarter tied the game 25-25. It remained close until the Bison slowly started to pull away.
The home team grabbed a 36-29 lead as the game moved to the fourth quarter.
“We had a stretch there in the second half, it was early in the second half, where I thought our energy just wasn’t very good,” Bailey added. “All the good energy we had in the first half and the defensive stops went away. I challenged them a little bit in the timeout.”
Bird responded with 18 second-half points for the Bison, who take on Casper Kelly Walsh at 8 p.m. tonight.
“He’s definitely got more confidence right now and, at the same time, I feel like he’s doing a good job of getting his teammates involved, even thought we didn’t have a lot of scorers in terms of numbers from other guys,” Bailey said. “He at least is doing a good enough job of facilitating where it allows him late-game to get more opportunities down the stretch and then score.”
Jadyn Cummings posted seven points, while LeeAndre Ray had six and Raymond Dougherty had five.
SOUTH 54, ROCK SPRINGS 41
Rock Springs...... 3 10 16 12 – 41
Cheyenne South...... 12 9 15 18 – 54
Rock Springs: Skorcz 0, Reese 9, Tranchitella 3, Caudell 2, Martinez 10, Davenport 5, Okere 8, O’Brien 0, Schoenfeld 4.
Cheyenne South: Bird 26, Ray 6, Cummings 7, Bell 4, Manzaneras 2, Mascarenas 2, Scott 2, Dougherty 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.