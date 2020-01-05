CHEYENNE – Sage Shrove doesn’t mince words when he talks about his freshman wrestling season for Cheyenne South.
“My record last year made me realize I could do more,” the sophomore said matter-of-factly. “My record wasn’t that good. I didn’t do as well as I should have done.”
Shrove went 10-18 during his first season in a Bison singlet. That included a 2-2 mark in the 106-pound bracket at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament. Shrove was a win shy of reaching the medal rounds at state.
“That motivated me to push myself more this year,” Shrove said during a break in Saturday’s Bison Bonanza dual tournament. “I would get way too tired late in matches, and I kept losing matches I probably shouldn’t have.
“My stamina still isn’t what it needs to be, so I still have work to do.”
Shrove admits he didn’t always practice with the intensity he should have during his rookie campaign. He has set out to change that.
His results through three tournaments this season show that Shrove has made strides. He went 4-1 with four pins at the Bison Bonanza, and is 6-7 on the season.
“I’m practicing a lot more intense than I did last year,” Shrove said. “I’m working hard to learn the things the coaches are teaching us. I screwed around more than I should have last year.
“I have picked it up quite a bit because I realized more intense practice would help me in the long run. I’m winning most of my matches, and showing that practicing hard and putting forth the most effort really helps.”
Shrove has overcome many of the bad habits most freshmen come into high school with, Bison coach Jojo Ojeda said.
“He liked to reach behind him like a lot of young guys do, and that’s nothing but trouble,” Ojeda said. “But the young guys don’t really know any better. Once you break one bad habit, you have to move on to the next thing.
“(Shrove) has fixed a lot of his bad habits, and that has allowed us to build new skills on top of what he was already good at.”
A desire to improve helped Shrove break many of his bad habits.
“It takes a while to change things you’re used to doing, but you have to be willing to put forth the energy to change them,” Shrove said. “Having the right mindset helps a lot.”
Shrove hasn’t just changed his practice habits and mindset. He also has shown growth on the mat, Ojeda said.
“He is getting better at turning kids and scoring points,” the coach said. “Last year, his hips were too high and he would get himself in trouble. The more he rides legs, the more he understands when he puts himself in bad spots.”
East wins title
Cheyenne East went 5-0 during its duals to win the Bison Bonanza title.
The Thunderbirds topped Douglas 48-24 during the championship dual. They also picked up wins over Torrington (77-3), Cheyenne Central (65-9), South (70-3) and a Renegade team made up of wrestlers from other teams in the tournament (76-6).
Amos Solano (126 pounds), Noah Gallegos (132), Jackson Hesford (160), Blaise Ronnau (170) and Bradley Whitright (182) all went 5-0 on the day. Ronnau won all five bouts by pin. Solano and Whitright both posted four pins and a technical fall, while Gallegos and Hesford both had four pins and a major decision.
East also had Landon Trujillo go 4-0 at 120 pounds. Bryson Vasquez (138), Cade Pugh (152) and Keagan Bartlett (195 and 200) were all 4-1, while Alleynah Ronnau (106), David Stice (113) and Jason Hoskins (145) all went 3-1.
Central topped South 48-35 in the third-place dual. The Indians beat the Renegades (54-27) and Torrington (48-24) before falling to East (65-9) and Douglas (60-18).
Senior 145-pounder Johnathan Vroman went 5-0 with four pins. Adam Roberts (120) and Jarrod Dilly (170 and 182) both went 3-1. Roberts posted three pins, while Dilly had two.
South’s James Wood went 4-1 at 132. He had a win by pin, technical fall and major decision. The Bison beat Laramie (41-33) and Burns-Pine Bluffs (39-32). They lost to Douglas (57-9), East and Central.
Burns placed sixth by going 2-3. It dropped its first two duals to Douglas (54-24) and South before beating Laramie (36-31) and Torrington (51-30). It was edged by the Renegade team in the fifth-place dual 42-36.
Senior 195-pounder Ben Banville went 5-0 with five pins, while DC Cathcart (113 and 120) and Logan Branigan (138) both went 4-1 with three pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.