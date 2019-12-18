CHEYENNE – Saying Nathanial Talich spent the summer playing basketball wouldn’t be overstating things.
Talich estimates he played somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 games while attending team camps and open gyms with Cheyenne Central, and playing in summer tournaments with the Rocky Mountain Fever. He also worked out on his own often.
“We went to some big tournaments in California, Kansas and Colorado,” Talich said. “We played some really good teams, and I played pretty well.
“I got a lot of confidence playing in those tournaments. It took me a little bit of time to find that confidence again this weekend.”
Talich scored 14 points in the Indians’ season-opening victory over Kelly Walsh. He followed that with 27 in a win over Green River, and scored a game-high 32 to help Central beat Rock Springs.
The sophomore’s average of 24.3 points on the weekend earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Talich’s big weekend came as no surprise to Central, coach Tagg Lain said.
“He had numerous games during the summer that he scored in the upper 20s,” he said. “What we saw him do this weekend is nothing new to us.”
Talich averaged 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds as a freshman. As a freshman, he was one of the first players off the bench for an Indians team that went 18-10 overall and advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.
Two of his better games came with the Indians trying to keep their season alive. He netted 10 in a 69-40 win over Cheyenne South during an elimination game at the East Regional. Talich added nine points in a 61-57 win over Thunder Basin that earned Central a state tournament berth.
“He came up big in some big situations,” Lain said. “Without the way he played in those games, we might not make the state tournament. He demonstrated that he belonged at the varsity level, and made some big-time contributions for us.”
Talich is capable of playing point guard, shooting guard and on the wing, Lain said. He doesn’t shy away from contact while driving to the basket, going for rebounds or chasing loose balls.
“He is as physical in those situations as anybody I have ever seen,” Lain said. “When you can do that, you come away with so many opportunities.”
As good as Talich is offensively, he might be better on the defensive end of the court. He defends well both on- and off-ball.
“He has great anticipation,” Lain said. “He does a good job of getting himself ready to play by watching film on guys and doing whatever he needs to do to get an edge.”
Talich credits defense – especially the defense of his teammates – for creating scoring chances for him last week.
“Our team plays really good defense,” Talich said. “Ryan (Stampfli) is a great defender, and he forces guys into a lot of bad decisions and bad passes. He does a great job of pressuring guys and creating a lot of opportunities for steals.
“Once we get a steal, we’re off and running, and we all did a great job of sharing the ball. Everyone was contributing.”
The weekend Talich had has convinced him that his coaches – and even his parents – are right when they say he can be one of Wyoming’s best players if he can just play more confidently.
“I have to stay aggressive defensively and not force anything offensively,” he said. “There were a couple times I caught myself forcing things this weekend. I watched the film, so I know points will come if I just do what we’re asked.
“It took me a minute to get my confidence from this summer back. Once it came back and I got going, I felt like it never left.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Ky Buell, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: The senior averaged 20 points and 6.3 assists to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 at the Strannigan Invitational in Riverton.
n Noah Gallegos, Blaise Ronnau, Amos Solano and Bradley Whitright, wrestling, East: Gallegos, a senior 132-pounder, went 6-1 on the weekend. That included a 4-0 record to claim the title at the Charlie Lake Invitational.
Ronnau, a junior 170-pounder, went 8-0 on the week, and also won the Charlie Lake Invite.
Solano, a senior 126-pounder, was 7-0 and claimed the Charlie Lake title.
Whitright, a junior 182-pounder, was 9-0 and also won Charlie Lake.
n Lawson Lovering, boys basketball, Central: The junior averaged 17.3 points to help the Indians go 3-0 at the Casper Invitational.
n Adam Roberts, wrestling, Central: The senior 120-pounder went 9-1 on the week. That included a 4-1 mark and fifth-place finish at Charlie Lake.
n Kyle Thurin, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: The senior 182-pounder went 7-1 on the week, including a 3-1 record and third-place finish at Charlie Lake.
