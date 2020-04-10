CHEYENNE – Eastern Wyoming College sophomore setter Lexi Trowbridge has signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at NCAA Division II Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Cheyenne East alumna dished out 1,297 assists and posted 472 digs in 66 matches with Eastern Wyoming. Trowbridge also had 72 ace serves.
She was selected to the All-Region IX Tournament team.
