LARAMIE – Season ticket renewals for the University of Wyoming football season have been extended to June 15 in an effort to ease the minds of potential buyers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UW associate athletics director for ticketing and sales Joe Verschueren told WyoSports on Friday.
Renewals normally end the last Friday of April, but due to economic uncertainty amid COVID-19, they will be extended an extra six weeks to allow financial situations to settle. The reason for extending the deadline is not due to a decrease in sales, Verschueren said. About three-quarters of last year’s season tickets have been reupped for the coming season, he said.
“Usually we like to at least have a couple weeks where we’re able to send out emails for people who haven’t renewed…we’re trying to hold off on doing any solicitations (during a pandemic),” Verschueren said. “That was why we put that out … so people could feel comfortable.”
In a news release sent out Friday, UW athletics director Tom Burman addressed the uncertainty currently surrounding college sports amid COVID-19. The school is striving to improve its compassion and flexibility during the challenging times, he said.
“ We expect to play a full 12-game season this year, but it would be premature of us to guarantee that we will play exactly as scheduled,” Burman said in a statement. “We do feel that by mid-summer we will know precisely what the fall sports schedule will look like and as soon as we know, we will notify our amazing and loyal fans.
“We need you more than ever to support OUR Cowboys and Cowgirls, so please consider renewing your tickets or purchasing new season tickets. Fans can rest assured that if our schedule is canceled or games are eliminated, we will provide flexible credit and refund options. We value you as fans and customers, and we will always treat you properly.”
With layoffs, furloughs and decreased income for many workers across the state, UW felt there could be unease about renewals if money is tight at the moment, or if guaranteed refunds aren’t available in the case games or the season wind up being canceled, Verschueren said. The school also is offering extended payment plans, and season tickets for new buyers are also still available with payment plans.
“We understand there are people being laid off,” Verschueren said. “Hopefully, if things get turned around … I think there’s still a lot of great momentum.”
UW (8-5 overall) went 6-0 at home last season, and has a stacked slate at War Memorial Stadium in 2020, featuring matchups with Football Championship Subdivision power Weber State, Pac-12 foe Utah and conference matchups with San Diego State, Air Force, Utah State and Boise State. The Cowboys defeated Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl, the fourth consecutive season UW finished bowl eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.